Sir Jim Ratcliffe due at Old Trafford on Friday for Man Utd presentation

Sheikh Jassim’s representatives are due at Manchester United on Thursday and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to attend a presentation by senior management staff at Old Trafford the following day, the PA news agency understands.

The club’s owners, the Glazer family, announced last November they were conducting a strategic review, with the sale of United one option being considered.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim and INEOS founder Ratcliffe have made offers to buy the club to American merchant bankers Raine, which was brought in to assist the club in assessing offers.

Ratcliffe, 70, is due to fly in from Nice on Thursday and, barring any travel complications, attend the presentation by United’s management team alongside INEOS sport representatives.

Elliott Investment Management has also reportedly made it through to the second stage of the process, although the firm is said to be offering funding rather than a takeover.