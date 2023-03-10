Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kyle Walker allegations ‘a private issue’ – Pep Guardiola

UK & international sportsPublished:

Walker is alleged to have indecently exposed himself in a bar last weekend.

Kyle Walker
Kyle Walker

Pep Guardiola has insisted this week’s negative headlines surrounding Kyle Walker are a “private issue”.

Manchester City and England full-back Walker is being investigated by police following allegations he indecently exposed himself in a bar.

City manager Guardiola said of the matter at a press conference: “A private issue. We solved it internally, speaking with him. Of course this is not the place to discuss private situations.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, right, speaks to Kyle Walker during the FA Cup game against Chelsea
Pep Guardiola, right, says the allegations against Kyle Walker have been deal with privately (Martin Rickett/PA)

The incident is alleged to have taken place during a two-day break after City’s Premier League victory over Newcastle last Saturday.

It is understood Walker contests the allegations and has reported for training as normal this week.

On the general issue of the importance of players being careful about their behaviour in public, Guardiola said: “It’s completely different from years ago. They know it.

“When you open the door at home you have to know you will be filmed whatever you do. It is part of society.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News