Emma Raducanu pulls out of doubles exhibition with Cameron Norrie

Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu has sparked new injury fears after withdrawing from a charity exhibition event prior to her opening match at Indian Wells.

The 20-year-old had been due to play mixed doubles along with Cameron Norrie in the Eisenhower Cup but organisers announced she had pulled out, without giving details.

Emma Raducanu has not played since the Australian Open in January (PA Wire)

Raducanu is scheduled to face Danka Kovinic in the first round of the Indian Wells tournament on Thursday in what will be her first match since January’s Australian Open.