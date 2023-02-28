New Zealand’s Test win captures the imagination – Tuesday’s sporting social

England lost one of the tightest finishes in Test history as the series was drawn

Cricket

New Zealand’s remarkable Test win over England captured the imagination.

Incredible game of cricket .. The greatest format shining once again .. #NZvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 28, 2023

No better game in the world than Test cricket. What a finish!!! #NZvENG — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) February 28, 2023

Winning after being asked to follow on. And winning by just 1 run. What an advert for Test cricket! Well played @BLACKCAPS ?? #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/ova8B2jNmJ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 28, 2023

That was insane ? Kiwis win by one run ?‍♂️ Thought we had a 3rd Test tie on the cards there #NZvEng — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) February 28, 2023

FYI, this was a Test series ?? Another proud moment for us as Harry Brook bags the Player of the Series award ?️? #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/EDN12gjNDA — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) February 28, 2023

A strangle down the leg side is the defining moment, Kane Williamson knows the feeling too well!!! Series drawn, where's the 3rd test? #NZvENG — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) February 28, 2023

Who all are witness of this roller-coaster test #NZvENGThats remarkable comback by @BLACKCAPS this win by 1 run will be remembered for long time.Test Cricket at its best. pic.twitter.com/s3N88bhvfq — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) February 28, 2023

Jos Buttler was all set.

Preparation done ✅ Looking forward to tomorrow @englandcricket ?? pic.twitter.com/e4eLp8AWVk — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) February 28, 2023

Football

Casemiro had more to celebrate.

As did John Terry.

Villa’s Emiliano Martinez celebrated winning The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper award.

Argentino y Orgulloso ??? pic.twitter.com/XkzBVUADgI — Emi Martínez (@emimartinezz1) February 28, 2023

David Beckham enjoyed Ireland.

England turned the clock back.

Lionel Messi added another award to his collection.

Newcastle marked two years since the death of Glenn Roeder.

Two years ago today, our former player and manager Glenn Roeder sadly passed away at the age of 65. Forever in our thoughts. ??? pic.twitter.com/umgSf1Jl7w — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 28, 2023

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas enjoyed a bit of down time before the season opener.