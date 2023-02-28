Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New Zealand’s Test win captures the imagination – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Villa’s Emiliano Martinez celebrated winning The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper award.

England lost one of the tightest finishes in Test history as the series was drawn
England lost one of the tightest finishes in Test history as the series was drawn

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 28.

Cricket

New Zealand’s remarkable Test win over England captured the imagination.

Jos Buttler was all set.

Football

Casemiro had more to celebrate.

As did John Terry.

Villa’s Emiliano Martinez celebrated winning The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper award.

David Beckham enjoyed Ireland.

England turned the clock back.

Lionel Messi added another award to his collection.

Newcastle marked two years since the death of Glenn Roeder.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas enjoyed a bit of down time before the season opener.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News