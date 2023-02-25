Erik ten Hag urges Man Utd players to create their own legacy with trophy wins

Erik ten Hag has urged Man Utd players to create their own legacy by winning trophies

Erik ten Hag wants his players to create their own legacy as the Manchester United manager prepares to step out at Wembley for the first time in the Carabao Cup final.

The Dutchman joined from Ajax after a wretched 2021-22 campaign for the the Old Trafford giants, who slumped home with their worst Premier League points tally in a season to forget.

Meticulous Ten Hag has overseen a marked transformation in culture and quality since then, with the club fighting on all four fronts as a frantic February fixture schedule comes to a mouth-watering conclusion.

Three days on from beating Barcelona in the Europa League knockout play-off, United head to Wembley to take on Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final looking to win a first trophy since 2017.

“(When) you’re playing for Manchester United and you have to create your own legacy, therefore you have to win trophies,” Ten Hag said. ”We have the opportunity.

“Every season again (there are more) but we are in good direction and Sunday we have the opportunity to win a trophy.

“But after Sunday it moves on, then we are still in three leagues where we have still good opportunities to win something.”

Ten Hag knows a thing or two about winning trophies from his time managing Ajax and will have learned a lot from a meal with Sir Alex Ferguson earlier in the week.

The United great always mentioned the impact of winning a first trophy – something the Dutchman agrees with, but not something he is allowing himself to think about.

“It’s massive, but first get the first one,” Ten Hag said.

Erik ten Hag is relishing the opportunity to secure his first trophy for Manchester United by beating Newcastle at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final (Martin Rickett/PA Images).

“So, now we have the opportunity to get that one and don’t think further ahead when that doesn’t make sense, it doesn’t help you.

“It’s only about focusing. We have the opportunity Sunday and we have to put everything we have in to get the trophy and to get it into Manchester.”

Asked if there is a sense that it can be the real start of the journey for United, he said: “Yeah, but so focus on (Newcastle). That is the only thing that we can do in this moment.

“And after it, we will look further on, what it means and how the two things (impact us).

“Either you win and that’s good. That can have the impact you mentioned.

“But if you don’t win it, there are coming more opportunities and then you have to carry on the process because we are still in a good direction that can’t be dependent on one game.”

Wembley will be rocking for what is a key game for both teams and a special occasion for Ten Hag as he visits the famous ground for the first time.