Key Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs match-ups ahead of Super Bowl

Jalen Hurts (left) and Patrick Mahomes

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key statistical match-ups ahead of the big game in Glendale, Arizona.

Quarterback clash

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his Eagles counterpart Jalen Hurts were named first-team and second-team all-pro this season after leading their teams to the respective conference top seedings.

Mahomes led the league in passing yards (5,250) and touchdowns (41) in the most impressive statistical season of his career as he beat Hurts to win a second regular-season MVP title.

Hurts also impressed as a passer but did as much damage on the ground with 13 rushing touchdowns – one off Cam Newton’s 2011 record for a QB and the first at the position ever to hit double figures in back-to-back seasons.

Both have battled injuries in the lead-up to the Super Bowl, with Mahomes playing through a high ankle sprain while Hurts missed two games late in the regular season with a shoulder problem. They are also the first pair of black quarterbacks to play in the same Super Bowl, with Mahomes one of only three to win a ring previously.

Kelce vs Kelce

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recorded his seventh-successive 1,000-yard regular season, racking up 1,338 with career highs of 110 catches and 12 touchdowns as Mahomes’ key receiver after the off-season trade of wideout Tyreek Hill.

His form continued through the play-offs with a staggering 14 catches against the Jacksonville Jaguars and another seven against the Cincinnati Bengals, for a combined 176 yards and three scores.

He will go up against elder brother Jason, the Eagles’ centre and anchor of their powerful running game, on Sunday. The pair are consistent supporters of each other – Jason joked on Twitter he is “officially done being a Chiefs fan this season” – and having made the all-pro first team together, they will now become the first brothers to play in the same Super Bowl.

Mother Donna, who brought cookies to her sons at their press conference on Monday, will be at the game wearing her custom-made half-and-half jersey.

Defensive duel

Chris Jones (left) pressured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in the Chiefs’ AFC Championship game win (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Two high-powered but contrasting offences will clash in Glendale, but do not neglect the other side of the ball.

All-pro Chris Jones and his long-time Chiefs line-mate Frank Clark will lead the fight against Hurts and co, looking to shut them down in the running game and press Hurts when he drops back to pass.

The Eagles have a fearsome defensive line rotation of their own, with Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave and Josh Sweat backed up by the Super Bowl-winning experience of Robert Quinn and Ndamukong Suh.

Further down the field, combative defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions in the regular season and could be key to slowing down Travis Kelce.

Put a ring on it

Both teams have recent Super Bowl pedigree and the Eagles return seven of the roster that memorably beat the New England Patriots following the 2017 season.

Five of those are on the offensive and defensive lines – Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo and Lane Johnson on offence, and Cox and Graham.

The Chiefs’ win over the San Francisco 49ers was only two years later but Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Clark and Jones lead 12 returning players (though one, Mecole Hardman, misses out through injury).