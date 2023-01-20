Arsenal sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton

Leandro Trossard

Arsenal have completed the signing of Belgium winger Leandro Trossard from Brighton.

The Gunners said the 28-year-old had signed a long-term contract. The PA news agency understands the signing is worth £21million plus add-ons.

Trossard scored seven times in 16 Premier League matches for the Seagulls this season but his agent had requested a move after a row with Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “It is good work from everyone at the club to complete the signing of Leandro. He is a versatile player with high technical ability, intelligence and a great deal of experience in the Premier League and at international level.