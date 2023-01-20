Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Arsenal sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

Trossard had requested a move away from the Seagulls.

Leandro Trossard
Leandro Trossard

Arsenal have completed the signing of Belgium winger Leandro Trossard from Brighton.

The Gunners said the 28-year-old had signed a long-term contract. The PA news agency understands the signing is worth £21million plus add-ons.

Trossard scored seven times in 16 Premier League matches for the Seagulls this season but his agent had requested a move after a row with Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “It is good work from everyone at the club to complete the signing of Leandro. He is a versatile player with high technical ability, intelligence and a great deal of experience in the Premier League and at international level.

“Leandro strengthens our squad as we head into the second part of the season and we’re all looking forward to working with him.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News