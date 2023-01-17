Wout Weghorst determined to show the Premier League what he can do with Man Utd

Wout Weghorst is excited by his surprise move to Old Trafford

Manchester United new boy Wout Weghorst feels like he has unfinished business in the Premier League and is determined to help bring success to Erik ten Hag’s side this season.

The Old Trafford giants have impressed this term but looked light up top even before Cristiano Ronaldo’s dramatic exit last month.

United’s January move for Weghorst surprised the Netherlands striker as much as onlookers, with the 30-year-old saying it was “special moment” to find out about the interest from his agent.

The towering frontman had been on loan at Besiktas from Burnley, but a deal was struck last week that saw him instead switch from the Championship leaders to Ten Hag’s team for the remainder of the season.

It's official: Wout Weghorst is a Red! ✍️?#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 13, 2023

“Yeah, really (looking forward to being back in the Premier League),” Weghorst, who joined the Clarets from Wolfsburg for £12million last January, told United club media.

“For me, it was not done, it was not finished. It didn’t work out the first time as I hoped and I’m really hungry to show myself, to help the team.

“Of course, we are on a really good track now.

“The last couple of weeks, months actually, it’s going really positive here and I just want to contribute and give my best and give my all for the club and I try to be a part of the successful (direction) we are going.”

Wout Weghorst joined Burnley from Wolfsburg last January (Martin Rickett/PA)

Weghorst watched Saturday’s impressive 2-1 comeback victory against rivals Manchester City from the stands and could make his United debut at Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Ten Hag’s side are looking for a 10th straight win in all competitions and the Dutch striker may well have an important role to play as the team continue to fight on all four fronts.

“I think it’s the right moment,” Weghorst said of this loan move. “I’m 30 years old now.

“I also already have experience in the Premier League – that was not as successful as I hoped – and I am really waiting and looking forward to getting back here because, in my opinion, it is still the biggest competition in the world and now I’m going to play for one of the biggest clubs in England.

“This is the right moment to take on this great challenge, of course.”

United paid £2.6m to loan Weghorst from Burnley, who themselves paid Besiktas 2.85m euros (£2.5m) for the early cancellation of their agreement.

The Red Devils are covering the striker’s wages but have no option or obligation to buy a player who believes he will suit Ten Hag’s pressing style.

“I think that’s something that’s one of my strengths,” he said.

“Especially without the ball to put pressure on an opponent, to be active and also these pressures in the time at Burnley had that a lot also.

“That’s something I am capable of and that’s also something in the way the trainer wants to play.