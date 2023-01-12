Jack Draper reaches second ATP Tour semi-final after defeating Karen Khachanov

Jack Draper defeated Karen Khachanov in Adelaide

Jack Draper turned the tables at the Adelaide International to defeat Karen Khachanov and reach his second ATP Tour semi-final.

The 21-year-old beat Khachanov at the US Open last summer but lost to the Russian in the first Adelaide tournament last week.

It was a different story on Thursday though, as British number three Draper took control of proceedings and clinched a 6-4 7-6 (3) victory over the third seed, beating a top-20 opponent for the sixth time.

Draper had a minor wobble when he was broken trying to serve out the match at 5-4 in the second set but he recovered impressively to take it in the tie-break.

Draper said in his on-court interview: “Against guys like Karen, you can’t give them an inch. I got a bit nervous but that’s all part of the game.

“I’m still young, still learning. It was a good match. I did well to impose my game a little bit more today than last week.”