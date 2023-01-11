Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest

Fans stand in support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin has been discharged from hospital as his recovery continues after suffering a cardiac arrest in an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin had been undergoing evaluation at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute in the state of New York.

The 24-year-old safety was initially treated at University of Cincinnati Medical Center before being released on Monday.

An amazing Damar Hamlin update. ❤️? pic.twitter.com/GyP2uDQry0 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2023

Hamlin’s heart stopped nine minutes into the match at Paycor Stadium on January 2 after he collided with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Bills confirmed Hamlin had gone through “a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday” ahead of his release back into the club’s care.

Dr Jamie Nadler, the critical care physician and chief quality officer at Kaleida Health who had been leading Hamlin’s treatment, said in a statement via the Bills: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills.”

After being released from hospital in Cincinnati, Hamlin had thanked everyone for their support.

“Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling,” he tweeted.

“The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football!”