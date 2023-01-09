Besiktas: No break clause in reported Man Utd target Wout Weghorst’s loan deal

Wout Weghorst

Manchester United’s hopes of striking a deal for Netherlands international Wout Weghorst lie in the hands of Besiktas after the Turkish club dismissed reports that his loan deal from Burnley includes a break clause.

Weghorst has emerged as a January target for United with Erik ten Hag keen to bring in another striker to ease the burden on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial following the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 30-year-old Weghorst joined Burnley from Wolfsburg for £12million last January but was then allowed to leave on loan in the summer following the Clarets’ relegation on the final day of the Premier League campaign.

Wout Weghorst scored two goals against Argentina at the World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

The 6ft 6in striker has scored nine goals in 18 games for Besiktas this term, including the winner in Saturday’s 2-1 Super Lig victory over Kasimpasa.

He appeared to wave goodbye to the club’s supporters after that match, but the Istanbul club are not ready to let him walk away just yet.

A club statement on Monday said: “The claim that there is an exit clause in our player’s contract, stating that his contract can be terminated with a compensation of 2.5 million euros (£2.2million) in case of an offer from the Premier League, is fictitious.

“The news that the player in question will leave the team on Tuesday is completely untrue. The initiative regarding Wout Weghorst belongs entirely to Besiktas.”

Manchester United are looking to replace Cristiano Ronaldo (David Davies/PA)

Besiktas would want compensation before allowing Weghorst’s loan to be terminated early, particularly as their agreement with Burnley included an option to buy.

United are looking to the loan market to bring in an extra player after spending more than £200million in the summer.