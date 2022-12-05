Notification Settings

England roar to 142-run win in first ODI of white-ball tour of the Caribbean

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

Nat Sciver marked her return to cricket by scoring 90 while Danni Wyatt celebrated her 100th ODI cap with 68.

Englandâs Nat Sciver fielding
England’s bowlers ran roughshod over the West Indies’ tail en route to a 142-run victory in the first ODI in Antigua.

After the hosts won the toss and decided to field, England posted a total of 307 for seven from their 50 overs, thanks largely to the efforts of Nat Sciver and Danni Wyatt.

Sciver, who has returned to the side after taking a break because of mental health issues, hit nine fours and looked on course to mark her return with a century before being dismissed for 90 from 96 balls.

Wyatt then celebrated making her 100th ODI appearance in aggressive fashion, smashing three sixes and four boundaries as she made 68 from 60 balls before becoming the final victim of Chinelle Henry, who finished with figures of three for 59 from her 10 overs.

Wicketkeeper Amy Jones also made 30 from 29 balls and Sophie Ecclestone was unbeaten on 19 from 21 deliveries as England set a testing target for the home side.

Despite the early loss of opener Aaliyah Alleyne, the rest of the West Indies’ top order laid a strong platform for their chase.

That was until Rashada Williams was run out on 34, with Shemaine Campbell out for a duck the very next over to leave them in trouble on three for 85.

The crippling blow came a short time later when the West Indies’ top scorer Kycia Knight was claimed for 39 by captain Heather Knight.

The rest of the order could do little from there as England dismissed the hosts for just 165.

Charlie Dean led the way for England with the ball, finishing with figures of four for 35 from her nine overs.

It was an excellent result for new head coach Jon Lewis as he commenced his tenure with a dominant victory.

England’s white-ball tour of the Caribbean continues on Wednesday in Antigua with the second of three ODIs, which will be followed by five T20s.

