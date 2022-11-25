Buffalo Bills defeat Detroit Lions with Thanksgiving field goal in final seconds

Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) kicks a 45-yard game winning field goal in the closing seconds of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit.

The Buffalo Bills beat the Detroit Lions 28-25 with a victory sealed by a 45-yard field goal in the final seconds of their Thanksgiving clash.

It was a tight affair at Ford Field with both sides matching each other on the scoreboard throughout. The Lions seemed to have earned a draw when their placekicker Michael Badgley nailed a field goal with 23 seconds to spare, leaving both teams on 25 points.

But visiting quarterback Josh Allen tossed a 36-yarder to wide receiver Stefon Diggs that set up Tyler Bass for his own field goal, which sealed the win with just two seconds left on the clock in Detroit.

Meanwhile, in Texas the Dallas Cowboys faced down the New York Giants 28-20.

Giants coach Brian Daboll was frustrated by the officials’ decision to take the game’s first potential touchdown away from his team as offensive guard Tyre Phillips was flagged an ineligible receiver.

Giants wide receiver Richie James scored a touchdown in the final seconds of the game but the Cowboys still finished leading by eight points after collecting four touchdowns.

And in Minneapolis, the Minnesota Vikings beat the New England Patriots 33-26.

Despite leading for most of the game, the Patriots were outdone by the Vikings in the fourth quarter.