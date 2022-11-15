Notification Settings

Joe Cokanasiga out of England’s clash with New Zealand due to ankle problem

Published:

Jack Nowell is included in a reduced 25-man squad.

England v Argentina – Autumn International – Twickenham Stadium

England wing Joe Cokanasiga has been ruled out of Saturday’s clash with New Zealand at Twickenham because of an ankle problem.

Cokanasiga was a late call-up for the 52-13 victory over Japan after Jack Nowell was unable to recover in time from an abdominal issue, but the giant Bath back has now been added to the injury list.

Nowell is present among a reduced 25-man squad, however, and is on course to return to the starting XV, with Tommy Freeman also present as additional wing cover.

Owen Farrell will win his 100th cap on Saturday in the third of England’s three internationals this month, with Eddie Jones naming his starting XV on Thursday morning.

England 25-man squad:

Forwards: A Coles (Northampton Saints), L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), T Curry (Sale Sharks), E Genge (Bristol Bears), J George (Saracens), J Hill (Sale Sharks), M Itoje (Saracens), D Ribbans (Northampton Saints), S Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), K Sinckler (Bristol Bears), W Stuart (Bath Rugby), B Vunipola (Saracens), M Vunipola (Saracens), J Willis (unattached).

Backs: O Farrell (Saracens), T Freeman (Northampton Saints), J May (Gloucester Rugby), J Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), G Porter (Leicester Tigers), H Slade (Exeter Chiefs), M Smith (Harlequins), F Steward (Leicester Tigers), M Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), J van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

UK & international sports

