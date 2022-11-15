Joe Cokanasiga out of England’s clash with New Zealand due to ankle problem

England v Argentina – Autumn International – Twickenham Stadium

England wing Joe Cokanasiga has been ruled out of Saturday’s clash with New Zealand at Twickenham because of an ankle problem.

Cokanasiga was a late call-up for the 52-13 victory over Japan after Jack Nowell was unable to recover in time from an abdominal issue, but the giant Bath back has now been added to the injury list.

Eddie Jones has retained a 25-player squad for England’s match against New Zealand this weekend ?@J_cokanasiga has been ruled out after suffering an ankle injury in England’s 52-13 win over Japan.@o2 | #WearTheRose pic.twitter.com/BZhpkxUdNZ — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 15, 2022

Nowell is present among a reduced 25-man squad, however, and is on course to return to the starting XV, with Tommy Freeman also present as additional wing cover.

Owen Farrell will win his 100th cap on Saturday in the third of England’s three internationals this month, with Eddie Jones naming his starting XV on Thursday morning.

England 25-man squad:

Forwards: A Coles (Northampton Saints), L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), T Curry (Sale Sharks), E Genge (Bristol Bears), J George (Saracens), J Hill (Sale Sharks), M Itoje (Saracens), D Ribbans (Northampton Saints), S Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), K Sinckler (Bristol Bears), W Stuart (Bath Rugby), B Vunipola (Saracens), M Vunipola (Saracens), J Willis (unattached).