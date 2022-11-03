Kieran Tierney winner secures safe Europa League progress for Arsenal

Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney was the unlikely match-winner as Arsenal beat FC Zurich to progress from their Europa League group in first place and avoid a potentially tricky knockout round play-off tie.

The Gunners needed to match the result of Group A rivals PSV Eindhoven to secure top-spot and Tierney’s fine finish was just enough to see off a spirited Zurich side 1-0.

PSV won away to Bodo/Glimt so a victory at the Emirates Stadium was required as Mikel Arteta’s side – showing seven changes from the 5-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday – failed to fire.

? of Group A ? We progress directly through to the @EuropaLeague round of 16 ✅ pic.twitter.com/GcdhoGbnf9 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 3, 2022

But, after Manchester United had only been able to seal second place in their group earlier in the evening, the win means Arsenal will avoid the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and Sevilla as they receive a bye into the round of 16.

Like United at Real Socieded, Arsenal hit the front with 17 minutes on the clock as Fabio Vieira saw two shots blocked – the ball breaking kindly for Tierney to arrow home from the edge of the penalty area.

The breakthrough gave Arsenal the impetus but Vieira saw an effort blocked by an unwitting Gabriel Jesus after Eddie Nketiah seemed to be pulled back in the area, although Belgian referee Erik Lambrechts was unmoved.

Arsenal celebrate going ahead (Frank Augstein/AP)

Zurich forced Aaron Ramsdale into meaningful action for the first time as Jonathan Okita’s shot took a deflection, the England goalkeeper reacting well to shift his weight and save low to his right.

At the other end, Tanick Brecher in the Zurich goal went one better as he tipped an Nketiah header away at full stretch.

Arsenal failed to add to their lead before the break with Jesus seeing a close-range shot turned behind by Brecher soon after the restart.

Gabriel Jesus came close for Arsenal after the break (John Walton/PA)

With PSV 2-1 up in Norway, Arteta called for the calvary as Bukayo Saka – an injury doubt before the game – and Thomas Partey came off the bench just after the hour.

The lead was a slender one and hearts were in mouths for a couple of seconds after Adrian Guerrero had fired home, only for the offside flag to cut short celebrations in the away end.

Arteta responded with further alterations as Takehiro Tomiyasu and captain Martin Odegaard were also introduced.

But the nerves began to creep into the home fans as Arsenal failed to add to their narrow lead, Zurich pushing forward and penning Arsenal into their own half.