England bowler Reece Topley out of T20 World Cup with an ankle injury

Reece Topley has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Reece Topley has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup with an ankle injury, giving England a major selection headache just three days before the start of their campaign.

Topley rolled his left ankle after standing on a boundary advertisement cushion then landing awkwardly during some catching drills ahead of England’s six-wicket warm-up win over Pakistan in Brisbane.

While there has been no confirmation from the England and Wales Cricket Board, the PA news agency understands scans have shown significant damage and the 6ft 7in left-arm seamer’s tournament is over.

Reece Topley is out of the T20 World Cup (Simon Marper/PA)

Any change to the 15-strong squads must be ratified by the International Cricket Council but England have two pace bowlers in their three travelling reserves in Tymal Mills and Richard Gleeson.