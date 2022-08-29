Gorka Guruzeta bags brace as Athletic Bilbao ease to win over struggling Cadiz

Gorka Guruzeta in action for Athletic Bilbao as they won at Cadiz.

Cadiz’s poor start to the LaLiga season continued as they were soundly beaten at home by Athletic Bilbao to remain without a point or a goal from their opening three games.

Having narrowly avoided relegation last season, Sergio’s side seemingly face another uphill battle following this latest 4-0 reverse.

Inaki Williams broke the deadlock after capitalising on a defensive error before the Bilbao striker saw a penalty saved by Jeremias Ledesma.

Summer signing Gorka Guruzeta replaced Williams in the second half and promptly opened his account for the club, doubling the lead with a fine strike.

He would add a second in stoppage-time after Alex Berenguer Remiro’s effort had already secured the points for the visitors, who remain unbeaten.

A neat finish from substitute Antoine Griezmann was enough for Atletico Madrid to win 1-0 at Valencia.