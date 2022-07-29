Notification Settings

Jonny Bairstow gets full marks for ‘Natmeg’ – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.

England v South Africa – First Vitality IT20 – The Seat Unique Stadium

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 29.

Sport

The Commonwealth Games began after a spectacular opening ceremony.

Football

Gareth Bale caught up with his former Real Madrid team-mates.

Skills.

Pontus Jansson was ready.

EFL clubs were eagerly awaiting the big kick-off.

Crewe’s new signing was still growing.

Motor racing

An unexpected visitor showed a turn of speed at the Hungaroring.

F1 veteran Fernando Alonso celebrated his birthday.

Cricket

Cheeky!

And it impressed the inventor of the ‘Natmeg’.

Chris Woakes enjoyed commentating.

Kane Williamson had his hands full.

UK & international sports

