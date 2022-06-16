Dayana Yastremska edges past Jelena Ostapenko to reach Birmingham semis

Dayana Yastremska defeated Jelena Ostapenko in Birmingham

Dayana Yastremska came out on top of a topsy-turvy clash to upset top seed Jelena Ostapenko and reach the quarter-finals of the Rothesay Classic Birmingham.

Ostapenko survived a major wobble in the first round against Rebecca Marino and led by a set and twice by a break in the deciding set against Yastremska, but it was the Ukrainian who ground out a 3-6 7-5 7-5 victory.

Yastremska, who fled her home city of Odessa in February following the Russian invasion, said: “I was just fighting. We are very good friends. It was hard to play against her in both ways, in a personal way and as a tennis player.

Camila Giorgi made it through to the last eight (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We’ve played doubles together and we had a lot of fun but I guess after today’s match we need to talk with each other. We are both crazy players. You don’t know what to expect from both of us. I think it was an interesting match.”

Yastremska was helped by 14 aces – although she also served nine double faults – while she saved five of the nine break points she faced.