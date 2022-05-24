Notification Settings

Jarrod Bowen thoroughly deserves his England call-up – Gareth Southgate

UK & international sportsPublished:

Leicester defender James Justin is another new face in the squad for upcoming Nations League matches.

West Ham United v Leeds United – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – London Stadium

Gareth Southgate says West Ham striker Jarrod Bowen “thoroughly deserves” his first senior England call-up.

Bowen and fellow uncapped player, Leicester defender James Justin, have been included in Southgate’s squad for next month’s Nations League matches.

On Bowen’s inclusion, Southgate said: “Constantly strong performances. We were certainly thinking about involving him in March before he got injured.

“He’s a goal threat and his direct journey is an interesting reminder that you don’t have to be at an elite academy – experience is a great route to go.

“He works incredibly hard for the team, which we want all our players to do. He thoroughly deserves his call-up.”

England are scheduled to play Hungary twice, plus Germany and Italy, between June 4-14.

