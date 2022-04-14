Notification Settings

Tributes paid to Anya Shrubsole after retirement – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Manchester City and Liverpool celebrated their Champions League progress.

Anya Shrubsole

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 14.

Cricket

Anya Shrubsole retired from international cricket.

Football

Gary Neville enjoyed the week’s Champions League action.

Northern Ireland’s captain stood by manager Kenny Shiels following his controversial comments this week.

Man City and Liverpool celebrated Champions League progress.

The big games keep coming.

Tennis

Great Britain are ready for the Billie Jean King Cup.

As is King herself.

Chris Evert didn’t seem happy with Andy Roddick.

Formula One

Lando Norris assembled his perfect F1 driver.

Snooker

Shaun Murphy reacted to being drawn against Stephen Maguire in the first round of the World Snooker Championship.

Ashley Hugill was relishing his Crucible debut.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

