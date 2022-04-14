England’s Anya Shrubsole retires from international cricket

Anya Shrubsole has announced her retirement

Anya Shrubsole has retired from international cricket, saying the game is “moving faster than she can keep up with” as she bows out after 14 years with England.

The 30-year-old was England’s match-winner during their World Cup success on home soil in 2017, taking six for 46 in the final against India at Lord’s.

It was her second World Cup success having been a part of the victorious 2009 team, while she was also involved in two Ashes triumphs.

2017 World Cup winning wicket ? A hat-trick at the T20 World Cup ? Over 100 ODI & IT20 wickets ? One truly incredible career ? Congrats and thank you for everything you have done for English cricket, @Anya_shrubsole ❤️ #ThankYouAnya pic.twitter.com/Y9ULojVtfC — England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 14, 2022

The medium-pace right-arm bowler, who will continue to play domestic cricket, will step down from international cricket having been a pivotal part of the team for over a decade.

Shrubsole played 173 games for England across all formats and took a total of 227 wickets, retiring as the country’s current top T20 wicket-taker.

“I feel immensely privileged to have been able to represent my country for the past 14 years,” she said in a statement announcing her retirement.

England players celebrate with match-winner Anya Shrubsole in the 2017 final (John Walton/PA)

“To have been involved in women’s cricket at a time of such growth has been an honour but it has become clear to me that it is moving forward faster than I can keep up with, so it is time for me to step away.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be lucky enough to play for England for so long, I’d have been happy with one game.”