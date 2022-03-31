Notification Settings

England beat South Africa and everyone celebrated – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Sophie Ecclestone and Danni Wyatt played starring roles.

New Zealand Cricket Women’s World Cup

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 31.

Cricket

England are into another World Cup final.

Sophie Ecclestone shone with the ball.

And Danni Wyatt hit a special century.

Meanwhile, back in England…

Formula One

F1 is going to Vegas.

Football

Happy birthdays.

Disappointment for Victor Lindelof.

NFL

Tom Brady paid tribute to his outgoing head coach Bruce Arians.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles was chilling.

Ice Hockey

Britain’s NHL hopeful Liam Kirk is nearing a return from injury.

UK & international sports

