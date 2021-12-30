Sir Alex Ferguson’s career honours as a player and manager

Sir Alex Ferguson lifts the Premier League trophy

Sir Alex Ferguson passes his 80th birthday with his place in the annals of football history already secure.

No British manager, and very few globally, can equal his staggering array of trophies, which in turn have brought individual accolades by the dozen.

Here, the PA news agency lists the most notable.

Sir Alex Ferguson finally got his hands on the Champions League title in 1999 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

As a player

1962-63. Second Division title. St Johnstone.

1969-70. Second Division title. Falkirk.

As a manager

1976-77. Scottish Football League Second Division. St. Mirren.

1979-80. Scottish Football League. Aberdeen.

1981-82. Scottish Cup. Aberdeen.

1982-83. Scottish Cup, European Cup Winners’ Cup. Aberdeen.

1983-84. Scottish Football League, Scottish Cup, European Super Cup. Aberdeen.

Ferguson made a name for himself at Aberdeen (PA)

1984-85. Scottish Football League. Aberdeen.

1985-86. Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup. Aberdeen.

1989-90. FA Cup. Manchester United.

1990-91. European Cup Winners’ Cup, Charity Shield (shared). Manchester

United.

1991-92. League Cup, European Super Cup. Manchester United.

1992-93. Premier League. Manchester United.

1993-94. Premier League, FA Cup, Charity Shield. Manchester United.

Silverware was initially elusive for Ferguson at Manchester United before they won the 1990 FA Cup (PA)

1994-95. Charity Shield. Manchester United.

1995-96. Premier League, FA Cup. Manchester United.

1996-97. Premier League, Charity Shield. Manchester United.

1997-98. Charity Shield. Manchester United.

1998-99. Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup. Manchester United.

1999-00. Premier League, Intercontinental Cup. Manchester United.

2000-01. Premier League. Manchester United.

Ferguson won the Premier League and FA Cup double three times in his career (Dave Kendall/PA)

2002-03. Premier League. Manchester United.

2003-04. FA Cup, Community Shield. Manchester United.

2005-06. League Cup. Manchester United.

2006-07. Premier League. Manchester United.

2007-08. Champions League, Premier League, Community Shield. Manchester United.

2008-09. Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, League Cup, Community Shield. Manchester United.

2009-10. League Cup. Manchester United.

Ferguson won the Premier League for the final time in 2012-13 (Martin Rickett/PA)

2010-11. Premier League, Community Shield. Manchester United.

2011-12. Community Shield. Manchester United.

2012-13. Premier League. Manchester United

Individual.

1983. Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

1994. Premier League Manager of the Season.

1995. Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE).

1996. Premier League Manager of the Season.

Ferguson holds the record for the most Premier League manager of the month awards, which he has won 27 times (John Peters/Handout Wire/PA)

1997. Premier League Manager of the Season.

1999. Knight Bachelor, UEFA Champions League Manager of the Year, BBC Sports Personality of the Year Coach Award, BBC Sports Personality of the Year Team Award, IFFHS Club Coach of the Year, Onze d’Or Coach of the Year, Premier League Manager of the Season, LMA Manager of the Year.

2000. Premier League Manager of the Season.

2001. BBC Sports Personality of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award.

2002. English Football Hall of Fame.

2003. Premier League Manager of the Season.

2007. Onze d’Or Coach of the Year, PFA Merit Award, UEFA Team of the Year, Premier League Manager of the Season.

Ferguson collected the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001 (Toby Melville/PA)

2008. European Hall of Fame, UEFA Team of the Year, Premier League Manager of the Season, LMA Manager of the Year, IFFHS Club Coach of the Year.

2009. Premier League Manager of the Season.

2011. LMA Special Merit Award, Premier League Manager of the Season, LMA Manager of the Year.

2013: Premier League Manager of the Season.