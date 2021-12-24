On This Day in 2017: Carlos Carvalhal leaves Sheffield Wednesday

Carlos Carvalhal on the touchline

Carlos Carvalhal felt the time was right to leave Sheffield Wednesday after his two-and-a-half-year stint at Hillsborough came to an end on this day four years ago.

The Portuguese, who guided the Owls to the play-offs in his first two seasons at the helm, left the Sky Bet Championship club by mutual consent on the back of a seven-game winless run.

His exit came just hours after chairman Dejphon Chansiri released a statement of support for his head coach after fans chanted for his dismissal in the wake of a 2-1 home defeat to Middlesbrough a day earlier.

Carlos Carvalhal, right, had been backed by Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri (Nigel French/PA)

Carvalhal said on Wednesday’s official website: “The chairman and myself talked after the game and we believed this was the correct timing to make this decision.

“Of course, I am very sad at this moment because I have enjoyed my two seasons and a half so much with Sheffield Wednesday.

“We had two fantastic seasons and two play-offs on the row but unfortunately we have not managed to replicate these positions this season.

“Now is the time to focus on the wonderful experiences I have enjoyed at Sheffield Wednesday and the friends I have made.”

Jos Luhukay, pictured, was named the permanent successor to Carvalhal in January 2018 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Carvalhal’s exit came as something of a surprise, given how quickly it followed an apparent vote of confidence from Chansiri.

The Thai businessman, who appointed Carvalhal in 2015, added: “I would like to offer my sincere thanks to Carlos for the time, effort and commitment he has given Sheffield Wednesday over the last two-and-a-half years.

“Both parties believe the time is right to go our separate ways. I maintain a huge amount of respect for Carlos as a coach and as a person and he will always be welcome at Hillsborough. I wish him every success in the future.”