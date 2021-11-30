Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland’s Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced.

The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”.

A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died.

“The thoughts of all our people and players go out to Siobhan’s family and many team-mates at Stirling County and Scotland at this incredibly difficult time.

“Specialist Scottish Rugby employees are now providing ongoing support to those most closely affected.”

A statement from Stirling added: “It’s with a heavy heart we pass on the news of the tragic passing of Siobhan (Shibby) on Friday November 26.

“Shibby has been a big part of County for many years and will be hugely missed by everyone at the club. She was central to the development of women’s rugby within the club and an inspiration to the girls in the youth section.

“Shibby was a team-mate and friend and we deeply mourn her loss. Our love, thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Shibby’s family at this devastating time.