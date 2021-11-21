Arsenal stay unbeaten in Women’s Super League after seeing off Manchester United

Arsenal Women celebrate

Arsenal remain unbeaten in the Women’s Super League this season following a 2-0 victory at Manchester United.

Vivianne Miedema put the Gunners ahead early in the second half with her 13th goal of the season, before Katie McCabe doubled the advantage from the penalty spot.

Sam Kerr struck a hat-trick as Chelsea hammered managerless Birmingham 5-0.

Our unbeaten run continues (W7, D1, L0) ? pic.twitter.com/jo8mUpflr0 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) November 21, 2021

The Australian scored three times in 26 minutes to ensure City remained winless as well as without a boss after Scott Booth was sacked on Friday.

Fran Kirby opened and closed the scoring for the Blues, taking her tally to 100 for the club.

Natasha Dowie and Emma Harries scored as Reading beat Brighton 2-0 at the Madejski Stadium.

Reading took the lead in the fourth minute through Dowie and Harries’ 86th-minute goal secured all three points for the home side.

Leicester were denied their first WSL point, when Simone Magill scored the only goal for Everton in the 81st minute to seal a 1-0 victory.

West Ham claimed their first ever WSL win over Tottenham.