Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks defeat Phoenix Suns for NBA championship

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts during the second half of Game 6

Giannis Antetokounmpo has led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA championship in 50 years with a 105-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

The Bucks lost the first two of their best-of-seven series but took the next four games to seal the title in front of their own fans on Tuesday.

Two-time MVP Antetokounmpo scored 50 points and posted 14 rebounds to lead the Bucks to their second championship, following their victory in 1971.

The achievement saw the Greek 26-year-old become just the seventh player to score 50 points in an NBA finals game.

Antetokounmpo also had five crucial blocks in the game played in front of 17,000 fans at Fiserv Forum, while Chris Paul top scored for the Suns with 26 points.

The Bucks needed every one of their star forward’s points after the Suns came back from an early deficit to lead 49-42 at halftime.