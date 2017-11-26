Denis Law given freedom of city of Aberdeen

More than 15,000 people lined the streets of Aberdeen to greet Denis Law as he celebrated being granted the Freedom of the City.

The former Manchester United striker and charity ambassador led the annual Christmas lights switch-on parade, following Saturday’s conferral ceremony at the Beach Ballroom.

VIDEO: Earlier, Denis Law gave his reaction to the Union Street parade. pic.twitter.com/8Tzb3t6Tqa — Northsound News (@northsoundnews) November 26, 2017

This afternoon's Freedom of the City conferral will be followed by a Union Street parade for Denis Law tomorrow. #DenisLaw pic.twitter.com/ec0fZF43EG — Abdn City Council (@AberdeenCC) November 25, 2017

Previous recipients of the honour include Sir Winston Churchill, Nelson and Winnie Mandela, Mikhail Gorbachev and Sir Alex Ferguson.

The 77-year-old, who was born in the city, said: “I really didn’t expect the reception I got, I’m almost lost for words, it was just unbelievable. The parade down Union Street was wonderful and to come out on the Town House balcony and get such a warm reception is something that will stay with me forever.

Delighted to be at the beach ballroom tonight to take part in the celebrations for the freedom of the city being bestowed on football legend and Aberdeen “loon” #DenisLaw pic.twitter.com/qfr65SPLwP — Ross Thomson MP (@RossThomson_MP) November 25, 2017

Advertising

And the parade has started with the legend that is #DenisLaw leading the way! ⚽️#mcgintysaberdeen pic.twitter.com/Lwq4fHuqSB — McGinty's (@Mcgintys504) November 26, 2017

Thousands turned out to see Denis Law round off his Freedom of the City of Aberdeen celebrations as he led the Christmas lights switch-on parade down Union Street. #DenisLaw pic.twitter.com/WReT8mRaL1 — Abdn City Council (@AberdeenCC) November 26, 2017

“I have always called Aberdeen home and this weekend has meant so much to me. I’m looking forward to relaxing now and letting it all sink in, there has been so much going on and I’ve enjoyed it tremendously.”

In the 1964/65 season, Law won the Fifa Ballon d’Or award, which is given to the player deemed to have performed the best over the previous year.

Advertising

Denis Law in Aberdeen ahead of his #FreedomoftheCity parade down Union Street #DenisLaw pic.twitter.com/A8oUTTIrF4 — Louise Hosie (@STVLouise) November 26, 2017

I’ve written a big piece for the @pressjournal tomorrow about Denis Law getting the Freedom of Aberdeen. I first met him 30 years ago in Manchester and he is a true gentleman and a genuine Scottish star! pic.twitter.com/lRplf51cw8 — Neil Drysdale (@NeilDrysdale) November 24, 2017

It was always only going to be a matter of time before my predecessors old shirt came out of retirement, with a nod to #EricCantona of course pic.twitter.com/YrqrBGJGie — Denis Law (@DenisLaw_WFT) November 25, 2017

He also jointly holds the Scottish international record goal tally, alongside Kenny Dalglish, with 30 goals from 55 caps.

He joined by family and friends as well as young representatives of community groups and clubs associated with Streetsport, an award winning initiative led by the Denis Law Legacy Trust, when leading the parade on Sunday.

Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett said: “Denis is a unique Scottish icon, there is nothing but good feeling towards him and that is because of his great personality, modesty, integrity and of course his achievements in football and in life.

“It was fantastic to see the people of Aberdeen turn out in their numbers, from the youngest faces in the crowd to those who grew up watching Denis play the game, everyone relates to him and knows all about his talents.”