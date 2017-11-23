Everton continue to slide as five-star Atalanta serve up Europa League hammering

Everton’s season – like their search for a manager – continues to drift apparently rudderless after an insipid display in the 5-1 defeat against Atalanta.

There was nothing riding on the Europa League game for the already-eliminated Toffees but the visitors found it all too easy as they secured qualification, even discounting a missed penalty from captain Alejandro Gomez, with two goals from Bryan Cristante early in each half.

Sandro Ramirez’s first strike for the club he joined in the summer gave the hosts something to fight for late on but goals from substitutes Andreas Cornelius (two) and Robin Gosens in the last four minutes plus added time typified Everton’s haplessness.

"It's very upsetting"



"That's a hurtful defeat"



An open and honest Wayne Rooney makes no excuses after a chastening night for Everton. pic.twitter.com/80ZFCT8ZH6 — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) November 23, 2017

What are Everton doing??!! Battered again tonight. Just get a manager in sharpish ffs!!! Great club but it’s becoming a shambles — Darren Fletcher (@DFletcherSport) November 23, 2017

An eventful outing for the Atalanta midfielder, who as well as scoring twice won the penalty and had a header cleared off the line.

End of Unsworth’s hopes?

"The manager I'm afraid, the setup, the principles"



"Every Everton player simply didn't know their role"



Martin Keown insists Everton's woes start with the manager… pic.twitter.com/AlpFIYnsDB — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) November 23, 2017

This was Everton’s sixth game since David Unsworth took caretaker charge following Ronald Koeman’s sacking a month ago and one that can only have done major damage to his chances of landing the job on a full-time basis. What had been a poor performance descended into an entirely embarrassing one in the closing stages.

In with the crowd

Everton fans stayed away with the club already out of Europe (Peter Byrne/PA)

The fact Everton went into this fixture already eliminated from the competition was reflected in the stands, with the match attendance only 17,431 – the second-lowest at Goodison Park in the club’s European history. The packed-out away section, from which virtually all the noise was generated during the contest, stood out considerably.

