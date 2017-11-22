Michael Lang late strike stuns Manchester United in Basel

Manchester United were denied a place in the Champions League knockout phase as Michael Lang’s late strike secured Basel a memorable, and deserved, victory.

Jose Mourinho’s men started Group A with four successive victories and could have qualified without even kicking a ball had CSKA Moscow failed to beat Benfica in the early kick-off.

It still appears a case of when rather than if United reach the last 16, but Basel’s late 1-0 win means progress is not yet completely certain ahead of the Russians’ visit to Old Trafford next month.

Jose Mourinho, left, and Raphael Wicky shake hands prior to the game

Star man – Paul Pogba

Pogba tries his luck from a free-kick 20 yards out, but it's wide of the target.

Looked bright on his second start since sustaining a hamstring injury against Basel when the sides met in September. Was superb on the ball but was taken off in the 66th minute as he became tired. The impact of his exit was noticeable.

Moment of the match

The dying seconds as Raoul Petretta’s low cross was met at the far post by Lang, sending the Basel faithful wild.

Data point

Liverpool are among the other English clubs to have suffered defeat at Basel

United failed to keep a clean sheet in Basel – the 14th time an English side have failed to keep a clean sheet there in continental competition.

