Ryan Douglas rues track error from Wolves

Wolves’ Ryan Douglas

The Parrys International Wolves were beaten 50-40 in South Yorkshire – locking level on aggregate before missing out in a Super Heat ion Thursday night.

The Monmore men thought they had put themselves in the driving seat for that aggregate point when Douglas led a 5-1 as a tactical substitute in Heat 14 to move them four points up overall.

Yet despite having the choice of gate positions, he and Rory Schlein were outgated by former Wolves pair Tai Woffinden and Tobiasz Musielak as the hosts struck back to set up the decider.

And whilst Douglas may have produced a stunning opening lap to hit the front, skipper Sam Masters was unable to find a way past the home spearhead as Sheffield snuck it.

“I think we actually did quite well to push them to the Super Heat for the aggregate point,” said Douglas who top scored for a third away meeting running.

“They’re obviously a good side with some good riders at the top end in particular.

“A few of our boys struggled a little bit but we were still able to keep it pretty close.

“We needed two points in Heat 15 but I actually think we went for the wrong gates in two and four and once their boys hit the front it was hard.

“Of course we’re disappointed to miss out but it’s not the end of the world and now we move onto Monday.”

The two teams meet again at Monmore Green on Monday (August 28, 8pm) as Woffinden returns to the Black Country for the first time in seven years.

SHEFFIELD 50: Tobiasz Musielak 13+2, Tai Woffinden 12, Josh Pickering 10, Kyle Howarth 7+2, Lewis Kerr 6+2, Ashton Boughen 2, Adam Ellis R/R.

WOLVERHAMPTON 40: Ryan Douglas 11, Steve Worrall 8, Zach Cook 6+1, Sam Masters 5+2, Rory Schlein 5+1, Luke Becker 3, Leon Flint 2+2.