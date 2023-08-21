Notification Settings

Wolves primed for stern test in play-offs quest

By Russell Youll

Wolverhampton can book their place in the Sports Insure Premiership Play-Offs when they host Ipswich on Monday (August 21, 7.30) – and team manager Peter Adams reckons it will be one of the meetings of the season.

Wolves are back in action this evening (Sam Masters)
The Parrys International Wolves are on a five fixture unbeaten run, including an impressive 51-39 victory at Leicester last time out.

That put them on the verge of securing a top four finish which can now be sealed in front of the Monmore Green faithful.

A win by five or more would see the Wolfpack take all three points up for grabs on Monday and put them out of reach of their opponents in the league table.

But with Ipswich having breathed fresh life into their own play-off hopes with a run of five wins on the spin, boss Adams knows his side will need to be at their best having edged Super Heats in their last two home outings.

“We need to be more dominant at Monmore,” he said.

“We need to give ourselves a bit more breathing space shall we say.

“But I think this is going to be our match of the season because Ipswich need to keep winning, so they’re going to be fired up for it - but with us knowing what the three points would do for us, so will we.”

Admission is £21 adults, £19 concessions, £6 juniors aged 13-18, £1 children aged 7-12 while kids under 7 are admitted absolutely free.

PARRYS INTERNATIONAL WOLVES: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas, Rory Schlein, Zach Cook, Leon Flint.

IPSWICH: Emil Sayfutdinov, Erik Riss, Danny King, Keynan Rew, Jason Doyle, Danyon Hume, Jason Edwards.

Speedway
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

