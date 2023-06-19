Wolves playing catch-up in bid for a final spot

Steve Worrall (Jonathan Hipkiss)

The Parrys International Wolves take on Sheffield at Monmore Green in the deciding leg of their semi-final having lost 54-36 away in South Yorkshire earlier this month.

Wolves have already beaten the Tigers in the Black Country this season, a 50-40 success in the league.

Their more recent victories on home shale have also been by a lesser margin than that.

So while they recognise the size of the task ahead of them, Steve Worrall reckons the Wolves are far from out of it.

“It is going to be tough,” he said. “It is quite a big lead that they’ve got on us and it’s a shame we let it slip in those last few heats at their place.

“It’s not impossible though; on our night we can beat anybody by that scoreline that we need in this one. “We need everyone to keep doing what they have been doing and perhaps a little bit more. We’re going to need to be at our best and if we are, then who knows? It might even come down to a big heat 15.”

Wolves are hoping to have Rory Schlein back in their line-up tonight.

The Australian missed Thursday’s draw at King’s Lynn and pulled out of his Championship commitments with Berwick over the weekend due to back spasms.

He has been receiving treatment and physio though and is aiming to make it a full 1-7 for the Wolfpack.

Sheffield are led by Tobiasz Musielak, who made his British Speedway debut with Wolves in 2015, and also include another former Wolf in Kyle Howarth down at reserve.

Wolves: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas, Rory Schlein, Zach Cook, Leon Flint.