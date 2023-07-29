Enville's Ben Bolton shines on the national stage

Playing in the McGregor Trophy, a competition for English Boys Under 16, he finished just behind Kris Kim – the tournament's eventual winner.
Bolton was the overnight leader after the second round sitting at six-under par but Kim's exceptional round of eight-under-par on day three of 64, catapulted him up the leaderboard and into first place.
Bolton shot a level par on the third day so was still well in the contest but he could not keep with Kim and Cameron Mukherjee as they both finished -12.
With nothing to separate the pair after 72 holes of stroke play, they were heading back down the first in a sudden death play-off with Kim coming out on top and winning the competition on his last chance of entering.
Bolton, from Wombourne, finished on nine-under-par, two shots clear of Stijn Egging of The Netherlands in fourth – the 2024 McGregor Trophy will take place at West Essex Golf Club.
With their success on the course, the trio of Mukherjee, Kim and Bolton secured the Nations Cup after finishing top of the international team leaderboard as part of the England 1 team.