Enville's Ben Bolton shines on the national stage

Enville's Ben Bolton finishes 3rd in the McGregor Trophy.

Playing in the McGregor Trophy, a competition for English Boys Under 16, he finished just behind Kris Kim – the tournament's eventual winner.

Bolton was the overnight leader after the second round sitting at six-under par but Kim's exceptional round of eight-under-par on day three of 64, catapulted him up the leaderboard and into first place.

Bolton shot a level par on the third day so was still well in the contest but he could not keep with Kim and Cameron Mukherjee as they both finished -12.

With nothing to separate the pair after 72 holes of stroke play, they were heading back down the first in a sudden death play-off with Kim coming out on top and winning the competition on his last chance of entering.

Bolton, from Wombourne, finished on nine-under-par, two shots clear of Stijn Egging of The Netherlands in fourth – the 2024 McGregor Trophy will take place at West Essex Golf Club.