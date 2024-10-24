Wolves sporting director charged by the FA

The Molineux side looked set to secure a point when John Stones' 95th minute winning goal was ruled out due to Bernardo Silva interfering with goalkeeper Jose Sa off the ball.

But VAR intervened and referee Chris Kavanagh overturned the on-field decision, awarding the goal and condemning Wolves to defeat.

Now, Hobbs has been accused of acting inappropriately after the game, leading to an FA charge.

A statement from the FA read: "Wolverhampton Wanderers' sporting director has been charged with misconduct following their Premier League match against Manchester City on Sunday, October 20.

"Matt Hobbs allegedly acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive words towards the match official/s around the tunnel area after the final whistle.

"He has until Monday, October 28 to respond."

This comes after Hobbs was charged in November last year with the same offence, following a contentious VAR decision in favour of Newcastle which led to a penalty, in the 2-2 draw at Molineux.

Hobbs was later handed a one-match ban and a £4,000 fine.

In regards to the incident against City at the weekend, the FA contacted head coach Gary O'Neil for his observations following comments he made in the post-match press conference.

He suggested officials were experiencing 'subconscious bias' and are more likely to hand decisions to the bigger teams as a result.

The FA were considering charging O'Neil, but no decision has been communicated to O'Neil or Wolves.