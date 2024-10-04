Brentford v Wolves preview: Wolves have the players to compete

A frustrating start to the season sees Wolves drop to the bottom of the Premier League after picking up just one point in six games.

Wolves have faced five of the current top seven in their opening games and also take on Manchester City after the international break.

As a result, tomorrow’s trip to Brentford becomes an important game for Wolves to get their season up and running, and Doyle is eager for the team to drag themselves out of this rut.

“We can’t beat around the bush, obviously it’s disappointing,” Doyle said.

“We’re not in the best of places at the moment but as lads we know we have more than enough to get out of the situation that we’re in.