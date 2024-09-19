Carabao Cup: Nathan Judah's Wolves player ratings v Brighton as two get 3/10

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jose Sa - 3

Arguably at partial fault for all three goals, the goalkeeper looks a shell of his former self.

Pedro Lima - 5

Bright and with so much potential, he used the ball well and made some well-timed tackles, but he will be disappointed with the second goal.

Santi Bueno - 5

Looked a little rusty, but improved in the second half. Needed to be tighter for Adringa’s goal.

Alfie Pond - 5

Came in under difficult circumstances after little first team experience, did as well as he could.