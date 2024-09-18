Wolves youngster set for chance to impress at Brighton
Luke Cundle could be set for some minutes in Wolves’ Carabao Cup game at Brighton as he aims to challenge the first team stars.
The midfielder was subject of interest from former loan club Stoke in the summer, who had a £500,000 bid rejected.
A move did not materialise and Cundle stayed with Wolves, after impressing head coach Gary O’Neil in pre-season.
With a difficult run of fixtures, Wolves’ priority is picking up points in the Premier League and with a West Midlands derby at Villa coming up this weekend, O’Neil is set to ring the changes in the cup tonight.
As a result, Cundle could be set to play tonight as O’Neil is eager to give him a chance.