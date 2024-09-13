Liam Keen's predicted Wolves XI vs Newcastle

From the off, there is already a selection dilemma between the sticks. Jose Sa has been training and is available, but will Sam Johnstone keep the shirt?

I think he will and even if Sa does stay, I think Johnstone will remain number one as long as his performances are steady.

The defence probably picks itself following Craig Dawson's impressive performance against Nottingham Forest, with the only question mark whether Rayan Ait-Nouri will play at left-back, but I do think Toti Gomes will keep his place there and if Ait-Nouri is fit to play he will play further forward again.