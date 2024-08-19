Gary O'Neil backs Wolves striker to fire soon

The striker saw an excellent first half header stopped by an even better David Raya save, as Wolves fell to a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal.

But the head coach saw enough from his new number nine to remain confident the goals will come this season.

"I was pleased with Jorgen," O'Neil said.

"It's a tough one for him with his first taste of the Premier League, up against probably the best defensive partnership in the league in Saliba and Gabriel.

"His movement to lose the centre-back and contact on the header was excellent. It was a fantastic header and good cross, and I don't know how David Raya saves it.