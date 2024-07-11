Wolves defender flying flag for Spain ahead of Euro 2024 final
Wolves defender Hugo Bueno is backing Spain to beat England as he gears up for Sunday’s crunch final clash.
The 21-year-old defender watched with his Wolves and Spanish compatriot Pablo Sarabia as Spain beat France in the semi-final on Tuesday.
Bueno wrapped a Spanish flag around his shoulders as he watched the game at Wolves’ pre-season base in Marbella.
“I’m always supporting them and it was brilliant,” Bueno said. “It was a really good match and they played really good football, so I’m really happy they are through. We’ll see in the final, but I think this time Spain has a really good chance to win the Euros.”
Now, with England to face in the final, Bueno has backed his team to take down Gareth Southgate’s side on Sunday.