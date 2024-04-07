Express & Star
Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v West Ham as three get 5/10

Following the loss to West Ham, Liam Keen rates the players on their performance.

By Liam Keen
Rayan Ait-Nouri. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 5

The goalkeeper will have prepared for the threat of Ward-Prowse and although it was a somewhat freakish goal, Sa has to do better and be more commanding in his area.

Nelson Semedo - 6

Aside from one silly moment in the first half, Semedo had a solid enough game.

Santi Bueno - 6

The defender had some good times in possession, but still needs to do more work on his positioning.

Max Kilman - 5

The defender was on for a higher rating and should have had an equaliser, but he is marked down slightly for giving away the penalty. He cannot have his arm outstretched like that.

