Wolves debrief: Dissecting the nightmare of FA Cup exit

The Championship side were good value for the win, despite the dramatic circumstances, as Wolves struggled to impose themselves.

Now, Gary O’Neil will need to pick his side up for the Premier League run-in.

Tactics

Heading into the game, much of the conversation around Wolves would be how they would cope without four of their five senior attacking players.

In the win over Fulham the week prior, Mario Lemina put in a stellar performance on the left wing that was full of quality and endeavour.

As a result, O’Neil had enough evidence to warrant starting him there against Coventry.

However, the experienced midfielder struggled to get into the game, was poor in possession and looked isolated out on the wing.