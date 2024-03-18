Liam Keen analysis: Over-emotional Wolves throw away FA Cup dream

The second half was a proper FA Cup tie with two teams eager to attack. For the neutral, it was scintillating.

But for Wolves, to have dragged themselves into a winning position so late in the game, it was criminal to throw it away.

On the balance of the performances, however, Coventry deserved to win. They found a way to disrupt Wolves, create chances and force chaotic moments that ultimately led to three good goals.

Wolves, however, never got into their stride. Even when they had good moments in the first half, they lacked any real goal threat.

The first goal was a well-worked move, but seemed to result in Ellis Simms handling the ball as he bundled it over the line.

For VAR to stick with the on-field decision from officials that had no chance of seeing what happened in a crowded box, is farcical.

Even more outrageous was the several minutes VAR took to come to a decision. Football is dying from the VAR disease.

Despite that, Coventry deserved to lead and it does not change Wolves’ performance. As Gary O’Neil rightly put it, the VAR decision was not the reason Wolves lost.