E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 327 - Valentines Day Heartbreak
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the latest Wolves poddy in association with Kettle and Toaster Man.
Published
Liam is welcomed back from his ski-trip and straight into the devastating news of Matheus Cunha's hamstring injury timetable.
The best and worst case scenarios for a first team return are discussed ans well as who can step up in the Brazilian international's absence?
The boys pick their Valentine date and preview the game with Spurs on Saturday.
All your questions are answered and there's the chance to win a magnificent prize.