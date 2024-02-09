Nathan Judah's predicted Wolves XI vs Brentford

After the stunning 4-2 win over Chelsea, Gary O'Neil declared a full bill of health in the squad ahead of the clash at Molineux.

Nathan Judah's predicted Wolves XI

Fantastic news to have Hwang Hee Chan and Boubacar Traore back in contention.Hwang arrived back on Wednesday and Gary O'Neil said both players are available to start the game.