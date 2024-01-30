Wolves agree deal for talented teenager

The club opened talks with the teenage brother of midfield star Mario Lemina in early January and have now finally agreed a loan for the rest of the season, which will include a buy option for around £1.7million.

The deal was being held up over concerns with the 18-year-old getting a visa. With the post-Brexit GBE points criteria for British clubs to sign foreign players, Lemina would not automatically qualify for a visa due to his lack of senior games.

However, it is understood Wolves have chosen to use one of their player exemptions, a new rule which allows them to bring in a select number of talents that do not have enough points for a visa.

Wolves are now working to finalise the deal and complete the player's personal terms, with the aim of bringing him in before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

Lemina came through the PSG academy and was part of the senior team's pre-season last summer, before joining Italian second tier side Sampdoria.

He has made just one league appearance in Italy and his loan there is set to be terminated so he can join Wolves.

If the deal goes through, the attacking midfielder, who can also play as a winger, is expected to train with the first team but is likely to feature for the academy as the club nurture his talent.

Both brothers have recently been on compassionate leave following the death of their father and this move would also reunite them during this difficult time.