Wolves v Brentford FA Cup preview: Gary O’Neil urges side not to overlook Bees

Excitement is building among supporters for a trip to The Hawthorns on January 28 – if Wolves can beat the Bees at Molineux tonight in their cup replay.

O’Neil understands the importance of that fixture but insists his Wolves side cannot afford to get sidetracked by that possibility, as they have to overcome Brentford first.

“It’s a big game for the two sets of fans,” O’Neil said on a potential Black Country derby.

“Now that there’s more players from abroad playing in the Premier League, derbies don’t always have the same feel on the pitch that they used to.

“If you go back far enough, there would have been local players playing for local teams and you had that feeling of local fans against local fans being replicated on the pitch, whereas now they can feel a bit different.

“But the players are well aware that there’s a rivalry between Wolves and West Brom and they’ll understand the importance.

“I’m conscious not to answer too many questions on West Brom because that is disrespectful to Brentford and how good a side they are and how tough they’ll be to get past.

“Me answering questions around West Brom takes your focus off the Brentford game and that’s not where we are.

“I’ve spent the last week working on things that will help us against Brentford. I’m treating it as another game and I’m desperate for us to get to the fourth round.”

Wolves received some positive team news ahead of tonight’s game, with Dan Bentley, Craig Dawson and Hugo Bueno expected to be involved in some capacity after missing the draw at Brentford.

Alongside that, Mario Lemina rejoined the squad in training yesterday as they returned from their week-long trip to Abu Dhabi.

Lemina, who has been on compassionate leave following the death of his family, has been away for just over two weeks and is unlikely to start the game, but could make the bench.

With Joao Gomes suspended and Boubacar Traore away with Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations, Joe Hodge looks set for his first start since August 29.

That game is also his only appearance this season after having surgery on his shoulder.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to get minutes as Joao is suspended, Mario has just arrived back and Bouba is away,” O’Neil said.

“Apart from Tommy Doyle and myself, Joe Hodge is the only first-team experienced midfielder that we have! Joe has trained really well and will play a part (against Brentford). I’m looking forward to seeing him because of how he’s trained.

“I spoke to him and told him I’m looking forward to watching him because he’s trained very well. He’s in a good spot and hopefully he does well.”