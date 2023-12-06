E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 318 - Late night love in!
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen are back with their Wolves poddy in association with Kettle and Toaster Man.
By Nathan Judah
Published
Last updated
They boys spend the witching hour at Molineux to dissect the narrow win over Burnley.
There's a discussion over the Jonny exclusive and what the incident means for his Wolves future.
December means January is just around the corner, but can Wolves splash the cash?
All your questions are answered and there's a full preview ahead of Forest on Saturday.